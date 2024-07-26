Chareidi Journalist: “Netanyahu Fulfilled His Promise To The Lubavitcher Rebbe”

There were many reactions to the powerful speech delivered by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday but the response of Chareidi journalist, Aryeh Erlich, the editor of the Hebrew Mishpacha, was the most thought-provoking.

“Hundreds of members of Congress

The richest man in the world [a reference to Elon Musk]

All US TV channels and hundreds more outside it

80 rounds of applause.

55 standing ovations

In the name of 200 million Americans who cheered and cheered and cheered

One of the best hasbarah [public relations] events in history

But in Israel,

The bitter opposition

The midget

Was unable to rise to the greatness of the occasion.

I want to say two simple words:

Thank you, Netanyahu.”

Erlich continued: “Netanyahu fulfilled his promise to the Lubavitcher Rebbe. Netanyahu spoke in a Jewish (יהודי), believing (אמוני), and Biblical (תנ”כי) manner. That’s what the Rebbe requested of Netanyahu in their meeting 40 years ago. He now fulfilled it brilliantly. And listen to the cheering!”

Senator Ted Cruz praised Netanyahu’s speech by stating: “Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the joint session of Congress today was Churchillian.”

“He understands the gravity of the war in Israel, the existential threat to our Israeli allies, and the staggering risks posed to American national security. The same terrorists who hate Jews also hate Christians. I am proud to stand unequivocally with Israel — they have the right and indeed the obligation to defend their citizens. The US should support Israel as they utterly eradicate Hamas, for as long as it takes.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)