Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

5 Hostage Bodies Recovered By IDF Were Being Held In Tunnel In Humanitarian Zone


The bodies of five hostages recovered from the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday were inside a tunnel located within the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone, officials have revealed. The tunnel, measuring 200 meters long and 20 meters deep, featured several rooms where the bodies were being held by Hamas.

The operation in Khan Younis was made possible by intelligence gathered in recent weeks, including information from Shin Bet interrogations of detained terrorists in Gaza. Ahead of the operation, the IDF adjusted the humanitarian zone and ordered Palestinian civilians in the area to temporarily evacuate.

The recovered bodies belonged to Ravid Katz, 51, Oren Goldin, 33, Maya Goren, 56, Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19, and Staff Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, all of whom were killed on October 7. The IDF successfully retrieved their remains, which were being held in black body bags, and brought them to Israel for kevurah.

(YWN World Headquarters –  NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GUILTY: Teen Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In Death Of Efraim Gordon Hy”d In Baltimore

WATCH: Trump Calls For Jail Sentences For Anti-Israel Protesters Who Burned American Flag

WATCH: Netanyahu Meets With Biden, Thanks “Proud Irish America Zionist” President

TRAGEDY: IDF Soldier Dies Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Gaza, 2 Others In Serious Condition

Panic In Israel After Boy Contracts Brain-Eating Amoeba, 100 Israelis Flock To ERs

Shin Bet Releases Photos, New Details About Rescue of Hostages’ Bodies

FAIL: Hamas Rockets Hit UNRWA School in Gaza, Causing Casualties

IDF Reservist Who Leaked Video Of Hostage Bodies’ Rescue Sentenced To Military Jail

H’YD: IDF Officer Injured In Terror Attack Dies Of His Injuries

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 IDF Soldiers Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Shomron

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network