Knesset Approves “Kosher Phone” Legislation To Accommodate Chareidim

The Knesset has passed a bill that rolls back consumer protections to allow cellphone carriers to continue offering restricted (aka “kosher”) plans to Chareidim.

The bill, which passed 60-53, amends the Communications Law to give legal grounds for carriers to lock in subscriptions for Chareidim, which have identifiable digits designating them as part of these rabbanim-approved plans.

Supporters of the bill argue that it would “afford hundreds of thousands of consumers guarantees of the integrity of the kosher phone service they’re buying.” However, opponents claim that it “cements control over consumers by rabbis and by carriers guided by financial interests.”

The bill’s passage was met with controversy, with Elazar Stern, a religious lawmaker from the Yesh Atid party, accusing the bill’s sponsors of committing a Chillul Hashem by passing it.

The bill’s passage comes a year and a half after Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi rolled back previous reforms aimed at integrating Chareidi consumers into the broader cellphone market, which were met with opposition from Chareidi lawmakers and led to riots.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)