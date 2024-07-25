WATCH: Trump Calls For Jail Sentences For Anti-Israel Protesters Who Burned American Flag

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Thursday morning condemned the burning of the American flag by anti-Israel protesters in Washington, D.C., calling it a “disgraceful display” that warrants a one-year jail sentence.

“Rarely have we seen anything like this. And I think you should get a one-year jail sentence if you do anything to desecrate the American flag,” Trump told “Fox & Friends.” “We have to work in Congress to get a one-year jail sentence. When they’re allowed to stomp on the flag and put lighter fluid on the flag and set it afire, when you’re allowed to do that, you get a one-year jail sentence and you’ll never see it again.”

Trump criticized those who argue that such a sentence would be unconstitutional, calling them “stupid people.” He also noted that world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are viewing Americans “as a bunch of babies” due to the lack of consequences for such actions.

Trump also called again for a quick end to the war with Hamas, and urged that Israel do a better job at managing its public relations. He said Israel has to end the war fast “because they are getting decimated with this publicity, and you know Israel is not very good at public relations.”

The former president is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, who called for unity between Israel and the United States to stand against the threat of Hamas and release all hostages held by the terrorists during his speech to Congress on Wednesday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)