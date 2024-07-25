GUILTY: Teen Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In Death Of Efraim Gordon Hy”d In Baltimore

William Holloman, a 19-year-old who participated in the murder of Efraim Gordon z”l, an Israeli resident visiting Baltimore in May 2021, has been found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder.

Efraim z”l was outside his family’s home on Ford Lane in Baltimore’s Park Heights neighborhood when he was shot and killed by a group of carjackers. Prosecutors say Holloman and two accomplices – Rasheed Morris and Omarion Anderson – demanded that he give them his car keys. When he refused, they shot him and then fled.

Anderson and Morris had previously pled guilty for their roles in Gordon’s murder. Both of them testified for the prosecution in Holloman’s trial, saying that he handed the gun to Morris, who allegedly shot Gordon in the stomach. Another defendant, William Clinton III, previously pled guilty to providing the teens used in the shooting.

A resident of Israel, he had been in Baltimore for a cousin’s wedding.

