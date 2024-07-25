Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

GUILTY: Teen Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In Death Of Efraim Gordon Hy”d In Baltimore


William Holloman, a 19-year-old who participated in the murder of Efraim Gordon z”l, an Israeli resident visiting Baltimore in May 2021, has been found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder.

Efraim z”l was outside his family’s home on Ford Lane in Baltimore’s Park Heights neighborhood when he was shot and killed by a group of carjackers. Prosecutors say Holloman and two accomplices – Rasheed Morris and Omarion Anderson – demanded that he give them his car keys. When he refused, they shot him and then fled.

Anderson and Morris had previously pled guilty for their roles in Gordon’s murder. Both of them testified for the prosecution in Holloman’s trial, saying that he handed the gun to Morris, who allegedly shot Gordon in the stomach. Another defendant, William Clinton III, previously pled guilty to providing the teens used in the shooting.

A resident of Israel, he had been in Baltimore for a cousin’s wedding.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Panic In Israel After Boy Contracts Brain-Eating Amoeba, 100 Israelis Flock To ERs

Shin Bet Releases Photos, New Details About Rescue of Hostages’ Bodies

FAIL: Hamas Rockets Hit UNRWA School in Gaza, Causing Casualties

IDF Reservist Who Leaked Video Of Hostage Bodies’ Rescue Sentenced To Military Jail

H’YD: IDF Officer Injured In Terror Attack Dies Of His Injuries

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 IDF Soldiers Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Shomron

HAMAS COMES TO DC: Anti-Israel Protestors Get Violent, Desecrate Monuments In Nation’s Capital [VIDEOS]

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO: Jew In Ramallah Reports From The “Wild West Bank”

The West Is Next: “Rivers Of Blood Will Flow At Paris Olympics”

WATCH REPLAY: Biden Delivers Oval Office Address To Explain Decision To Quit 2024 Race

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network