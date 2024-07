IDF soldier Sgt. Yehonatan Greenblatt, H’yd, from Beit Shemesh died of his wounds over Shabbos.

He was critically injured last week when an antitank missile hit the building he was in in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Greenblatt, z’l, was a talmid of the Neve Dekalim hesder yeshivah.

His death increases the toll of soldiers killed in the war in Gaza to 329 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 689.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)