Hezbollah Rocket Hits Druze Town, Killing 12 Children & Teens, Injuring 29

A Hezbollah rocket scored a direct hit on a soccer field in Majdal Shams, a Druze town in northern Israel, on Shabbos afternoon, killing 12 children and teens in the most deadly attack in Israel since October 7.

At least 29 children and teens were injured, many critically. Some of the victims were evacuated by IDF and MDA helicopters to Ziv, Poriya, and Rambam Hospitals.

“The scenes were very difficult, it looked like a battlefield,” MDA director Eli Bin said.

Majdal Shams victims are evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa:

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a special statement on Motzei Shabbos that all the dead were children and teenagers. “We share in the grief of the families and embrace the entire Druze community in its difficult time,” he said. He added that according to an initial investigation, a siren had sounded immediately before the rocket landed, not allowing enough time for people to run to safety. He said that the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

Hagari added that the security establishment is currently carrying out situational assessments “in order to make decisions” on how to respond. “We will make decisions together with the political echelon and act accordingly,” he said. He emphasized that there is currently no change in the directives of the Home Front Command.

The spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, said. “We are in great shock from the horrific massacre in the Druze village, an atrocious and murderous terrorist attack that struck innocent children playing soccer. The sight of the children’s shattered bodies strewn across the grass is indescribable.”

“A civilized country cannot allow continuous harm to its citizens and residents. This has been the reality for nine months in the northern communities. Tonight, it crossed every possible red line.”

Nasser, a resident of Majdal Shams, told Ynet: “Some children who were injured have no chance of being saved. This war needs to end. They were all little kids, playing around with scooters and bicycles, playing soccer. No one knows where their children are; no one is allowed to come near the area. There were over 30 ambulances and many MDA teams here. I’ve never been in such a situation in my life.”

