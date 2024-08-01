Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
EL AL Introduces New Coffin-Free Flight Option To Accommodate Kohanim


Starting Thursday, EL AL’s daily flight LY02 from John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Tel Aviv (TLV) will be designated as coffin-free year-round.

Historically, human remains have been transported in the baggage compartments of passenger flights for burial in distant locations, particularly on routes to Israel due to its significance in Judaism. However, this has posed a problem for Kohanim, as the ritual impurity (tumah) from the deceased can rise into the passenger cabin.

Aiming to address the concern of Kohanim wanting to fly to Israel, EL AL is introducing the coffin-free flight option, ensuring that Kohanim can travel without worrying about tumah. This move follows the airline’s existing policy of not carrying coffins on flights from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

While some rabbanim permit Kohanim to fly under certain circumstances, others forbid it entirely.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



