Joke’s On Them: Turkish Reporters “Identify” Haniyeh’s Assassin As “Amit Nakesh”


Several Turkish media outlets fell for fake news when they took an Israeli joke about the assassin who killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh seriously.

Following Haniyeh’s death, some Israeli social media users joked around that the assassin’s name was “Amit Nakesh,” a play on the word “hamitnakesh,” [המתנקש] which means “the assassin.”

The outlets not only named “Amit Nakesh” but provided specific details about his persona, writing that “Nakesh” is a well-known Mossad agent and a former IDF officer who worked for many years in several of Israel’s security agencies.

Another Turkish media outlet wrote that “Amit Nakesh” is probably an Israeli of Indian origin since Amit is a common Indian name [apparently unaware that it’s a common Israeli name as well.]

This isn’t the first time that foreign media outlets have fallen into the trap of Israeli jokes. Following the helicopter crash that killed the “Butcher of Tehran” – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi – a French media outlet reported that the name of the pilot was “Eli Kopter.”

  1. Their facts are so true they’ll even have them printed in their history books. Like others in America who change facts to suit their dogma, these vermin do too. Truth is irrelevant.

