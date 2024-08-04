Prof. Zelekha: “Incitement Against Netanyahu Borders On Bloodshed”

The former Finance Ministry’s Accountant General, economist Prof. Yaron Zelekha, addressed the issue of the constant left-wing incitement against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, which in recent months takes shape by blaming him for the lack of a hostage deal.

Zelekha ran in the elections for the twenty-fifth Knesset as the head of the New Economic Party that he founded, but the party failed to pass the threshold to enter the Knesset.

Reports in the Israeli left-wing media constantly blame Netanyahu [rather than Hamas] for sabotaging hostage deals and even accuse him of wanting the hostages to stay in Gaza for his political purposes. The incitement is so deep that when released hostage Noa Argamani accompanied the prime minister on his trip to the US to address Congress, an incitement campaign against her was launched, with a Haaretz journalist even writing that it would have been better for Argamani to have stayed in captivity!

Zelekha stated on Sunday: “There is a limit to incitement against Netanyahu regarding the hostage deal. I also oppose the deal if it means leaving the security zones in the Gaza Strip.”

“The personal incitement against Netanyahu borders on bloodshed.”

“The families of the hostages are allowed to say almost anything but the anonymous leakers, the political stakeholders and the media people in the anti-Netanyahu cult are crossing red lines!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)