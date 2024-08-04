Leftist Protester Rips Head Covering Off Religious Woman

A shocking incident occurred at a left-wing protest in Petach Tikvah on Motzei Shabbos when a female protester tore the head covering off a religious woman.

The religious woman, Chagit Telem, a member of the Petach Tivkah City Council, was standing on the sidewalk speaking to someone when one of the protesters attacked her from behind, pulling her head covering off and hitting the back of her head.

A video of the shocking incident circulated on social media in Israel.

Telem filed a complaint to the police following the incident. On Sunday morning, the police detained the perpetrator, a resident of the city, for questioning

The police issued a statement saying that it views the violent incident with great severity.

