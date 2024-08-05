U.S. Resumes Delayed Weapons Shipment to Israel Amid Conditional Agreements

The United States has resumed a previously delayed weapons shipment to Israel, according to a report by Israel Hayom. The shipment includes MK-83 bombs, each weighing half a ton. However, it remains uncertain whether the U.S. will also send MK-84 bombs, which Israel had used extensively in the Middle East until the U.S. imposed an embargo.

The second part of the shipment, consisting of 1,800 MK-84 bombs, each weighing a ton, is still being held by Washington. Israel is now hopeful that the U.S. will lift the restrictions on these heavier weapons, provided Israel agrees not to deploy them in certain areas of Gaza.

Additionally, Israel Hayom reported that the U.S. has recently eased limitations on other munitions. Among these, the U.S. has transferred weapons from its stockpiles in Israel, including air-to-air missiles used by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) to intercept UAVs.

The U.S. also plans to replenish its munitions stockpiles in Israel, ensuring that additional weapons can be quickly transferred if needed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)