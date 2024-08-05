FAKE NEWS? Trump Campaign Lashes Out After New Poll Shows Deadlocked Race with Harris

A new CBS News/YouGov poll sparked fury from the Trump campaign after it showed a deadlocked race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground states. The poll found both candidates tied at 50% in the battleground state average, with Harris leading Trump by one point in a national head-to-head matchup.

The Trump campaign quickly disputed the results, with senior advisor Brian Hughes saying, “The Fake News Media continue to help dangerously liberal Kamala hide her record of economic failure and soft-on-crime policies. Now, as this analysis shows, they’ll even put a finger on the scale of polling to inflate results for her.”

The campaign also released a memo from a data consultant suggesting the poll may have been manipulated due to an increase in self-identifying liberals in the sample.

Despite the dispute, the poll’s results suggest a significant shift in momentum, with Harris gaining ground among female, younger, and black voters. The poll also revealed a gender gap between the two candidates, with Harris leading among women and Trump leading among men.

Other polls have also shown a tightening race since Harris replaced President Biden as the Democratic nominee.

