Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak Under Investigation For Inciting Civil Disobedience


The Israel Police have launched an investigation into former Prime Minister Ehud Barak over his calls for widespread civil disobedience, including a mass strike to bring down the government.

The probe was initiated after right-wing activist Shai Glick filed a complaint against Barak, who made the comments at a protest rally in Tel Aviv last month. Barak advocated for “civil nonviolent noncompliance” and urged opposition leaders to join a mass strike around the parliament until the government falls.

Glick criticized the police for allegedly practicing selective enforcement, saying that left-wing individuals are not held accountable for incitement, while right-wing individuals face harsher treatment. He demanded that the State Attorney’s Office indict Barak immediately.

“The reality in which left-wing people repeatedly incite and rebel and are not even called in for questioning while right-wing people have been sent to prison for much lesser things is delusional and shows selective enforcement,” Glick told The Times of Israel. “We demand that the State Attorney’s Office immediately order an indictment against Ehud Barak.”

The investigation comes as tensions rise in Israel ahead of the Knesset’s return from summer break, with Barak’s comments fueling concerns about potential unrest and political instability.

