Rocket Attack Injures Several US Troops On Iraq Base

A suspected rocket attack targeted the Al Asad airbase in Iraq today, injuring several US personnel, according to three US officials who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity. The officials noted that the initial information is subject to change.

The incident occurred at the Al Asad air base, located in western Iraq’s Anbar province, which houses both American troops and other international forces. US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to Newsweek, indicated that the attack is believed to have involved rockets. Security sources in Iraq confirmed that at least two Katyusha rockets were fired at the base.