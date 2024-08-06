SEE THE FOOTAGE: Israeli Forces Kill 11 Palestinian Terrorists In West Bank Raids And Jenin Airstrike

A large-scale counterterrorism operation was launched yesterday afternoon in Jenin and surrounding areas, involving the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Border Police.

The IDF says an aircraft targeted and eliminated four terrorists in the Jenin area, while ground forces eliminated an additional seven terrorists and wounded others. The terrorists were reportedly armed, hurled explosive devices at security forces, and attempted to plant explosives in the area.

During the operation, security forces successfully dismantled multiple explosive devices planted under roads to harm them. Several wanted suspects were apprehended, and an M-16 rifle was confiscated.

One IDF soldier was moderately injured during the operation and was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.

The apprehended suspects and confiscated weaponry have been transferred to the relevant authorities for further processing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)