A Hezbollah drone attack in the Western Galilee earlier today lightly injured six IDF soldiers and sparked a fire at Shraga Camp near Nahariya. The soldiers were treated for minor injuries, including ear damage from the blast. Additional drones struck the Nahariya area, where an Iron Dome malfunction led to a missile hitting a highway, critically injuring a motorist. Nineteen people were treated at Galilee Medical Center, with most victims now released.