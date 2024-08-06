Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Fox News Correspondent Trey Yingst Has Book Out This Fall On Oct. 7 Hamas Invasion Of Israel


The chief foreign correspondent for Fox News, Trey Yingst, will have a book out this fall timed to the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.

“Black Saturday” will be published Oct. 1 by Fox News Books, a HarperCollins imprint. According to the publisher, Yingst will offer “a vivid picture of horrors and violence, matched by acts of courage and humanity that cut through the darkness on the morning of October 7th.”

Yingst said in a statement Tuesday that he and his colleagues “arrived in southern Israel on the morning of October 7th as the massacre was unfolding.”

“‘Black Saturday’ plunges the reader into that day while exposing the realities of war told by Israelis and Palestinians,” he added.

Yingst, 30, has covered conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East since joining Fox in 2018. He received widespread attention for his reporting on Oct. 7, during which a Hamas rocket landed 100 feet (30 meters) from him.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

US Warns Israel Against Major Retaliation Following Iranian Attack

Chareidi Draft Protesters Break Into IDF Induction Center

18 Injured, 1 Critically, In Massive Hezbollah Rocket & Drone Barrage At The Galil [Dramatic Videos]

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Policewoman Injured In Stabbing Attack In Tunnel Road

NYT: Russia Is Supplying Iran With Advanced Air Defense Systems

US Officials: Iran Is Moving Missiles, Conducting Military Drills; Timing Of Attack Is “Unclear”

SOBERING: Analysis Finds Most Hamas Battalions In Gaza Are Functioning Again; IDF Vehemently Denies

Recall Alert: Yummy Foods Pulls Swirly Ices Line Due To Potential Milk Contamination

Rav Shlomo Amar Calls For Cancellation Of Summer Bain Hazmanim Amid War

Ex-Amb. Friedman: “Israel Is In Danger Because Biden Administration Purposely Empowered Iran”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network