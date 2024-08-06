Israeli Jets Create Sonic Booms Over Beirut Before Nasrallah Speech

Israeli warplanes flew low over Beirut, causing significant sonic booms just before Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s address commemorating slain military commander Fuad Shukr. Witnesses reported seeing the jets clearly as they passed overhead.
