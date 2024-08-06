US Warns Israel Against Major Retaliation Following Iranian Attack

Officials in the regional coalition headed by the US that will aid Israel against an Iranian attack have warned Israeli officials against planning a massive retaliatory attack against Iran, Kan News reported on Tuesday morning

Officials told Israel that the goal is “not to end up in an all-out war.”

Israel planned a significant military response after it was attacked by Iran in April but heavy US pressure moderated its response to a targeted attack near Isfahan.

Biden administration officials are even more concerned this time of a regional escalation and therefore are already discussing the Israeli response to the anticipated Iranian attack.

Former ambassador to Israel David Friedman stated on Tuesday: “The two most important words in military strategy are escalation and deterrence.”

“Escalation is when military actions increase leading to war. If preventable on reasonable terms, no one wants escalation.

“Deterrence is what prevents escalation. When the enemy knows that it will lose more from attacking than it will gain.

“Israel has survived for 76 years surrounded by enemies through its power of deterrence.

“Now, Biden/Harris et al are begging Iran not to escalate its threats against Israel but they simultaneously are removing Israel’s power of deterrence. They have brought 12 ships into the region but only for DEFENSIVE purposes. They have all but advertised that they will hold Israel back from attacking Iran, denying Israel the use of force that will stop Iran from further military strikes.

“In keeping with the Biden/Harris strategy across the globe, they will not let America’s allies win. Just play to a tie and hope for no further kinetic activity until Election Day.

“Why do they not want Israel to win? Because a successful strike by Israel which restores its deterrence — while good for America and the world — will fracture the Democrat party. Half the party is rooting for Iran and will go nuts if Israel receives this support.

“It’s all lousy Democrat politics. Bad for America, bad for Israel, bad for the world.”

