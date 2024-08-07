WATCH: IDF Destroys Hamas And PIJ Weapons Plant In Gaza “Humanitarian Zone”

The Israeli military announced Wednesday that an airstrike destroyed a weapons manufacturing plant belonging to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip’s humanitarian zone yesterday. The plant was embedded within the zone, which is designated for humanitarian purposes.

According to the IDF, extensive measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of aerial surveillance, precision munitions, and intelligence gathering. The strike was part of a broader operation, with dozens of additional airstrikes targeting buildings used by terrorist groups and operatives across Gaza.

In separate ground operations, troops from the 162nd Division engaged and killed several gunmen in Rafah, while also destroying terrorist sites. Reservists with the 252nd Division clashed with gunmen in the Netzarim Corridor, killing several and calling in airstrikes to support their operations.

