Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: Hezbollah To Attack Israel First, Independent Of Iran


It looks increasingly likely that Hezbollah will strike Israel independently of Iran, two sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

According to one of the sources, Hezbollah is expected to strike Israel in the coming days.

Due to its proximity to Israel, Hezbollah could strike Israel with little or no notice. Iran, on the other hand, must make extensive preparations to attack Israel. Multiple officials told CNN that Iran appears to still be in the planning stages of its response. One US military official said that Iran had made some, but not all, of the expected preparations before a major attack on Israel.

It is unclear if and how Iran and Hezbollah are coordinating their attacks. Some officials believe that they are not aligned on how to respond.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: NYC Mayor Adams “Hamas Must Be Destroyed, Hostages Returned”

People In Shul: Israeli Analyst Predicts The Date Of The Attack

ANTI-SEMITISM IN THE CATSKILLS: Forestburgh Officials Don’t Want Religious Jews In Their Town

KAMALA CLIMBS: Harris Now Leads Trump In Both Major Polling Averages

Smotrich: “Iran Has A Detailed Plan For The Destruction Of Israel”

UNHINGED: Ousted Squadster Cori Bush Threatens AIPAC In Concession Speech [VIDEO]

Trump Says Harris VP Pick Is “Insult To Jewish People” [VIDEO]

Report: White House Was Enraged By Elimination Of Israel’s “Bin Laden”

Donald Trump Now Beating Kamala Harris With Jewish Voters In New York

For the First Time: Project Leebaynu-Lev Shomea to Assist Anglos Living in Eretz Yisroel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network