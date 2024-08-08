Report: Hezbollah To Attack Israel First, Independent Of Iran

It looks increasingly likely that Hezbollah will strike Israel independently of Iran, two sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

According to one of the sources, Hezbollah is expected to strike Israel in the coming days.

Due to its proximity to Israel, Hezbollah could strike Israel with little or no notice. Iran, on the other hand, must make extensive preparations to attack Israel. Multiple officials told CNN that Iran appears to still be in the planning stages of its response. One US military official said that Iran had made some, but not all, of the expected preparations before a major attack on Israel.

It is unclear if and how Iran and Hezbollah are coordinating their attacks. Some officials believe that they are not aligned on how to respond.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)