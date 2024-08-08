Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Kamala Harris Said She’s Open To Discussing Arms Embargo On Israel


Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris held a meeting on Wednesday with two Arab-American anti-Israel activists, at which she expressed willingness to discuss an arms embargo on Israel, the New York Times reported.

The activists, founders of the viciously anti-Israel Uncomitted National Movement, met with Harris at a campaign stop in Michigan and asked her to consider an arms embargo on Israel.

Harris responded that she was open to the idea and introduced the anti-Israel activists to her staff so they could arrange a meeting.

The Uncommitted National Movement persuaded over 100,000 Michigan voters to hold their votes for President Joe Biden in the primary due to his support for Israel.

Michigan, a crucial swing state for the presidential election, has one of the largest Muslim populations in the US.

Following the meeting, the Uncommitted Movement issued a press release:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



