UTJ Head Moshe Gafni On Attorney-General: “Unparalleled Wickedness”


UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni excoriated Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara for her decision to cut daycare funding for the babies and toddlers of Chareidi families whose fathers are eligible for the draft only three weeks before the new school year begins.

“They talk all the time and preach to us morals about women’s employment and equality, until it comes to Chareidim!” Gafni said. “Then they throw everything away and fight against us. Unparalleled rishus!”

“If we would do something like that, they would say we are primitive. They really are evil primitive people.”

Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas) is holding emergency meetings with professional officials and legal counsel at the Ministry of Labor to examine the decision.

“Unfortunately, the weighty legal arguments that the minister submitted to the Attorney-General did not receive professional consideration,” Ben-Tzur said. “The minister sees as serious the direct and severe harm against those helpless babies who will be left without supervised educational frameworks.”

“This is a serious blow to these families’ economic welfare since thousands of mothers will leave the workforce and turn from normative families into supported families. The minister will continue the just and moral battle for these babies using all legal tools and will not stop until justice is served.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



