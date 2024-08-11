Attorney-General Cuts Daycare Subsidies For Chareidi Families

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Sunday ordered the government to halt funding for the babies and toddlers of Chareidi families whose fathers are eligible for the draft.

The cruel decision comes only three weeks before the school year begins, leaving about 6,700 families and about 10,000 children without daycare. The fees for daycare without the subsidies are not affordable for almost all kollel families.

The decision is especially outrageous considering that Arab-Israeli mothers whose husbands are criminals in prison receive daycare subsidies. The law requires that only the woman’s income be calculated without regard to her husband’s income.

Chareidi journalist Aryeh Ehrlich said in response: “An Attorney-General who has pity for heinous Nukhba terrorists and is cruel to Jewish babies. Let that sink in for a moment. This is Sodom.”

UTJ chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf stated: “It goes without saying that the Attorney-General would not have issued the same decision against the Arab public that doesn’t serve or the children of foreign workers or illegal migrants who receive services and stipends as if they served in the IDF.”

The Shas party stated: “The Attorney-General’s decision to deny working Chareidi mothers daycare subsidies today, three weeks before the start of the school year, just because the husband is studying Torah – is cruel legal bullying and abuse of helpless children. This is a disgraceful mark of Cain on the forehead of the legal system which is supposed to protect and support women who seek employment. The purpose of the subsidies is to encourage women to work.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “A year ago, I told the Prime Minister to get rid of her. Let’s send her home. She does whatever she wants.”

