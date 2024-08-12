Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Air Force Commander Suspends Officers’ Trips Abroad


Amid fears of a pending Iranian-Hezbollah attack, Air Force commander Tomer Bar issued a rare order on Monday banning Air Force officers from leaving Israel for vacations abroad.

Trips abroad for officers scheduled to travel for meetings or training will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Bar’s decision comes as the IDF is on its highest alert for attacks on Israel and on Israeli targets abroad. Senior officials in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threatened last Friday that “the possibility of striking targets outside of Israel is also being considered.”

On Sunday evening, the IDF issued an order banning all off-duty IDF soldiers from staying in Azerbaijan and Georgia. Both countries are close to Iran, with Azerbaijan sharing a common border, and boast a heavy Iranian presence.

The IDF spokesman responded to the report by stating: “According to a situational assessment, the commander of the Air Force, Colonel Tomer Bar, decided to delay flights for career service members in the Air Force. There is no change in Home Front Command instructions.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



