Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

White House Backs Israel’s Assessment Of “Significant” Iran Attack This Week


White House spokesman John Kirby announced today that the United States shares Israel’s assessment that Iran may launch a significant attack against Israel this week. Kirby expressed concern over the potential Iranian aggression and revealed that the US has enhanced its regional military presence in preparation.

The threatened Iranian retaliation follows the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month, for which Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

Kirby emphasized the importance of all parties attending the upcoming Gaza hostage-ceasefire talks, scheduled to resume on August 15, stating, “Everyone needs to show up for talks on Thursday.”

While Israel has confirmed its participation in the talks, Hamas has refused to attend.

The timing of any potential Iranian attack could impact these critical negotiations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

White House Backs Israel’s Assessment Of “Significant” Iran Attack This Week

MONTICELLO: Camp Bus With 40 Children Aboard Crashes Into Tree, No Serious Injuries Reported [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

MAILBAG: Should We Be Observing Tisha B’Av For Two Days This Year?

FEARS GROW: Iran May Launch Tisha B’av Attack On Israel, Fox News Reports

DON’T! Leaders Of UK, Germany, France Warn Iran Not To Attack Israel

IDF Names Another 12 Terrorists Killed In Gaza School Bombing

“THEY DIDN’T EXIST!”: Donald Trump Accuses Kamala Harris Of Using AI To Fake Crowd Sizes

Likud MK: “The Attorney-General Wants To Abolish The Chareidi Establishment”

PREPARING FOR ATTACK? Hezbollah Evacuates Beirut Headquarters

Gallant Tells Austin That Iran Is Preparing To Attack, US Deploys Guided Missile Submarine

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network