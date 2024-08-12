White House Backs Israel’s Assessment Of “Significant” Iran Attack This Week

White House spokesman John Kirby announced today that the United States shares Israel’s assessment that Iran may launch a significant attack against Israel this week. Kirby expressed concern over the potential Iranian aggression and revealed that the US has enhanced its regional military presence in preparation.

The threatened Iranian retaliation follows the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month, for which Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

Kirby emphasized the importance of all parties attending the upcoming Gaza hostage-ceasefire talks, scheduled to resume on August 15, stating, “Everyone needs to show up for talks on Thursday.”

While Israel has confirmed its participation in the talks, Hamas has refused to attend.

The timing of any potential Iranian attack could impact these critical negotiations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)