IDF Names Another 12 Terrorists Killed In Gaza School Bombing

The IDF and Shin Bet have confirmed that 31 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives were killed in Saturday’s airstrike on a school in Gaza City.

Initially, the IDF identified 19 operatives killed in the strike on a command center within a mosque at the al-Taba’een school complex. They have now released the names and photos of 12 more operatives killed in the attack.

Hamas as usual has inflated the number of deaths in the attack, stating that as many as 100 “innocent” Gazan were killed.