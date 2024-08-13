Hamas Fires Two Long-Range Rockets At Tel Aviv

The Hamas terror group launched two rockets at Tel Aviv on Tisha B’Av afternoon, the first time it targeted the central city since May.

One of the rockets fell within the Gaza Strip and one fell in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Tel Aviv.

No sirens sounded and residents of Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bat Yam, and Herzliya were perturbed to hear the sounds of explosions. The IDF later clarified that a rocket was intercepted over the sea and no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, issuing a statement on its Al-Qassam Brigades Telegram channel that it fired two long-range M90 rockets. It also published a video of the launch, which was carried out with improvised launchers.

Army Radio reported that the rockets were launched from the humanitarian area in Khan Younis – about one and a half kilometers from where IDF forces are currently operating. Other reports said that it’s possible that Hamas terrorists fired the rockets now before the nearby IDF forces reached them and captured them.

On Monday, terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket at Ein HaShlosha in southern Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)