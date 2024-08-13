Hamas Courier’s Betrayal Led to Mohammed Deif’s Assassination, Saudi Newspaper Report Claims

A Hamas courier played a pivotal role in the assassination of Muhammad Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, by passing on his location to Israeli forces, according to a report by Saudi outlet Al-Arabiya.

The report cites a Hamas source claiming that the courier had been carrying messages from Muhammad Shabana, the commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade. It is alleged that Shabana leaked details about a planned meeting between Deif and Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade. Both leaders were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip last month.

The airstrike was reportedly carried out after the courier confirmed that Deif and Salameh had entered the targeted building. According to the report, Israeli fighter jets had been patrolling the area for half a day before the strike, and the operation was launched within minutes of receiving the intelligence that Deif was on site. The IDF released footage of the July 13 airstrike when it confirmed Deif’s death earlier this month.

The Al-Arabiya report also claims that Israel has made three attempts to assassinate Shabana during the ongoing conflict in Gaza, based on intelligence provided by the same courier.

In addition to the information leading to Deif’s assassination, the courier reportedly handed over maps of Rafah, including details of Hamas’s weapons stashes within its subterranean tunnel network.

The report indicates that the Palestinian courier, described as an “agent,” is currently under investigation.

