מי כעמך ישראל: Thousands Attend Levaya Of US Ex-Lone Soldier [Moving Videos]

Thousands of Israelis on Tuesday night heeded the call to attend the levaya of Jordan Cooper, z’l, a former lone soldier who died suddenly from a severe allergic reaction.

His father Ross was moved to tears as he spoke about the response of the public to the last-minute call. “This is the reason why he came to this country, to protect you.”

Cooper, 26, left his life in the States after October 7 to fight in Gaza along with his reserve unit and died suddenly while his parents, brother and grandfather were visiting. He was about to get engaged to be married and planned to live in Israel after his marriage.

The levaya took place at the Ganei Ester cemetery in Rishon Lezion.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)