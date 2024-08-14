Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Mars, Maker Of M&M’s And Snickers, To Buy Pringles Owner Kellanova For Nearly $30 Billion


Mars, whose brands include M&M’s, Snickers and Skittles, is buying food company Kellanova in a deal worth nearly $30 billion, giving it access to a huge portfolio of consumer brands from Cheez-It to Pop-Tarts.

Kellanova was created when the Kellogg Co. split into three companies last year. Kellanova, based in Chicago, houses many brands, including Pringles, Town House, MorningStar Farms and Rice Krispies Treats. It had net sales of more than $13 billion last year and has approximately 23,000 employees.

Mars Inc. said Wednesday that it will pay $83.50 per share in cash. The company put the total value of the transaction at $35.9 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year. Once it is complete, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking. It will remain based in Chicago.

“The Kellanova brands significantly expand our snacking platform, allowing us to even more effectively meet consumer needs and drive profitable business growth,” Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking, said in a statement.

The deal comes at a time when rising prices are squeezing consumers and putting many companies under pressure to put a cap on prices. Economists say that many consumers appear to be returning to pre-pandemic norms, when most companies felt they couldn’t raise prices very much without losing business.

(AP)



