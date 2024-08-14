Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Antisemitic Anti-Israel Rep. Ilhan Omar Wins Minnesota Primary


The virulently antisemitic and anti-Israel Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar won her Democratic party primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating her opponent Don Samuel and two other challengers.

In her victory speech, Omar claimed that her black opponent Don Samuels, who is pro-Israel, worked with “literal Nazis” in order to defeat her.”

Unfortunately, Omar did not follow in the paths of two of her fellow Squad members who lost their primaries – Reps. Jamaal Bowman in New York and Cori Bush of Missouri.

AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups heavily aided the challengers of Bowman and Bush but the same support was not provided for Samuels as polls showed that Omar would be difficult to defeat.

A pro-Israel campaign strategist told JTA last week that Samuels is ” a great pro-Israel guy, and she’s terrible, but she’s doing a real campaign and has for a long time. We did not see it as a race in which we could make a difference.”

