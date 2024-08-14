1st IDF Airstrike In Jordan Valley During Counterterrorism Op Near Jenin

A large number of IDF forces overnight Tuesday began a counterterrorism operation in the Palestinian villages of Tubas and Tammun, near Jenin.

In the first strike of its kind in the Jordan Valley, the IDF carried out a drone strike on a house in Tubas, killing several terrorists and wounding others.

A gun battle took place between local terrorists and IDF soldiers.

The IDF stated. “An aircraft struck several armed terrorists in the village of Tammun as part of the operation in the Jordan Valley area. More details to follow.”

The operation is ongoing.

