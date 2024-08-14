Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
UNUSUAL VIDEO: Chareidi Rabbanim With Arabic Subtitles: “Don’t Visit Har HaBayis”


In the wake of the visit of over a thousand Jews to Har HaBayis on Tisha B’Av and the comments of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir about increased Jewish sovereignty over the site, a video of leading Rabbanim in Jerusalem expressing opposition to visiting the site was published on Wednesday.

The video was produced at the request of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion who was asked by security officials to organize the video, with the goal of calming tensions by showing that the spiritual and religious leadership in Jerusalem is opposed to Ben-Gvir’s provocations.

The Rabbanim who appeared in the video were HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzhal, the Rav of the Old City of Jerusalem, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Betzalel, the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Porat Yosef in the Old City, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Chevron, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, the former Rishon L’tzion, and HaGaon HaRav Simcha Rabinowitz, a leading posek and the ba’al Piskei Teshuvos.

