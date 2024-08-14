Roadside Bomb Injures 4 IDF Soldiers During Counter-Terrorism Operation In West Bank

A counter-terrorism operation in the northern West Bank city of Tubas and surrounding areas has left four IDF soldiers wounded after their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb. Two of the soldiers sustained moderate injuries, and two others were lightly hurt.

The 12-hour operation, which concluded earlier today, targeted terrorists in Tubas, Tamun, and the Far’a camp. Five Palestinian gunmen were killed, including four in a drone strike, according to the IDF and Palestinian media. A “senior” member of a terror group was killed in an exchange of fire with troops, the IDF said, without identifying the killed terrorist. Hamas identified one of the deceased as a member of their terrorist group.

Additionally, three wanted Palestinians were detained by the IDF, and several weapons were seized during the operation, including five M-16 assault rifles, a makeshift submachine gun, and explosive devices.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)