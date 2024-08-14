Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FLASHBACK: Nikki Haley Warned Kamala Harris Will Become President If Trump Wins GOP Nomination


In a discussion on Fox News, hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier revisited former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley’s comments about Donald Trump during the Republican primary race, predicting that Kamala Harris would become president if Trump secures the GOP nomination.

In a February interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Haley had remarked, “The party that gets rid of their 80-year-old candidate is the party that will win. There will be a female president of the United States. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. If Republicans nominate Donald Trump, it will be Kamala Harris.”

Reflecting on Haley’s statement, MacCallum noted, “You know, looking back at some of these soundbites from Nikki Haley on the trail, some of them sound quite prescient. Let me just play one more, and then let me hear a little bit about what you’re looking forward to this evening.”

She then played a clip from a previous interview where Haley reiterated her stance: “When we look at the situation, we will have a female president. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. We have to respect—70% of Americans said they don’t want a Biden-Trump rematch. The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump and disapprove of Biden.”

Baier, reflecting on Haley’s campaign, observed, “I think she spent a lot of time talking about Kamala Harris on the campaign trail. And we remember that from Iowa and New Hampshire, South Carolina.” He added, “What I want to hear is where she thinks the party is now. She always talks about, even in the convention speech, unifying the party, getting behind former President Trump because they don’t have to agree 100% of the time. Does she think the tent is expanding in this new battle with a new ticket that has a lot of energy on the Democratic side?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Seriously Wounded By Terrorist Released In Nov. Hostage Deal

US Approves $20 Billion In Weapons Sales To Israel Amid Threat Of Wider Middle East War

WATCH: Dozens Of Jews Bow Down On Har HaBayis On Tisha B’Av

PEAK VIGILANCE: Elite IDF Forces In North On Alert For Infiltration Of Radwan Forces

He Flew From The US To Fight On 10-7 And Died From An Allergic Reaction

AMID FEARS OF ATTACK: Thousands Of Jews Flock To The Kosel On Tisha B’Av [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Iran Has Opened A New Front In Yehudah And Shomron

Hamas Courier’s Betrayal Led to Mohammed Deif’s Assassination, Saudi Newspaper Report Claims

Hamas Fires Two Long-Range Rockets At Tel Aviv

An Easy Tisha B’av Chesed

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network