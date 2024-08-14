FLASHBACK: Nikki Haley Warned Kamala Harris Will Become President If Trump Wins GOP Nomination

In a discussion on Fox News, hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier revisited former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley’s comments about Donald Trump during the Republican primary race, predicting that Kamala Harris would become president if Trump secures the GOP nomination.

In a February interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Haley had remarked, “The party that gets rid of their 80-year-old candidate is the party that will win. There will be a female president of the United States. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. If Republicans nominate Donald Trump, it will be Kamala Harris.”

Reflecting on Haley’s statement, MacCallum noted, “You know, looking back at some of these soundbites from Nikki Haley on the trail, some of them sound quite prescient. Let me just play one more, and then let me hear a little bit about what you’re looking forward to this evening.”

She then played a clip from a previous interview where Haley reiterated her stance: “When we look at the situation, we will have a female president. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. We have to respect—70% of Americans said they don’t want a Biden-Trump rematch. The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump and disapprove of Biden.”

Baier, reflecting on Haley’s campaign, observed, “I think she spent a lot of time talking about Kamala Harris on the campaign trail. And we remember that from Iowa and New Hampshire, South Carolina.” He added, “What I want to hear is where she thinks the party is now. She always talks about, even in the convention speech, unifying the party, getting behind former President Trump because they don’t have to agree 100% of the time. Does she think the tent is expanding in this new battle with a new ticket that has a lot of energy on the Democratic side?”

