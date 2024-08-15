Another Terrorist Released In Hostage Deal Eliminated In Shechem

IDF forces carried out a counterterrorism operation overnight Wednesday in the Balata “refugee camp” in Shechem.

Local terrorists opened fire at the IDF soldiers and threw explosives. The soldiers returned fire and an Air Force aircraft attacked two armed terrorists who were endangering the troops with a drone, killing both of them.

One of the terrorists was Wael Misha, 18, who was released from an Israeli prison in November as part of the ceasefire/hostage deal with Hamas. He was arrested and imprisoned after he accepted money from an Islamic Jihad terrorist to manufacture explosives.

Earlier this week, an Israeli was seriously wounded by Tariq Daoud, an 18-year-old Hamas terrorist who was also released as part of the deal in November.

In the video below, Misha can be seen shortly after his release in November yelling laudatory phrases about Muhammad Deif and the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military arm.

IDF forces leave the area after the completion of the operation:

Also overnight Wednesday, IDF and Border Police officers secured the entry of mispallelim to Kever Yosef in Shechem.

