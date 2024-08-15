Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Another Terrorist Released In Hostage Deal Eliminated In Shechem


IDF forces carried out a counterterrorism operation overnight Wednesday in the Balata “refugee camp” in Shechem.

Local terrorists opened fire at the IDF soldiers and threw explosives. The soldiers returned fire and an Air Force aircraft attacked two armed terrorists who were endangering the troops with a drone, killing both of them.

One of the terrorists was Wael Misha, 18, who was released from an Israeli prison in November as part of the ceasefire/hostage deal with Hamas. He was arrested and imprisoned after he accepted money from an Islamic Jihad terrorist to manufacture explosives.

Earlier this week, an Israeli was seriously wounded by Tariq Daoud, an 18-year-old Hamas terrorist who was also released as part of the deal in November.

In the video below, Misha can be seen shortly after his release in November yelling laudatory phrases about Muhammad Deif and the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military arm.

IDF forces leave the area after the completion of the operation:

Also overnight Wednesday, IDF and Border Police officers secured the entry of mispallelim to Kever Yosef in Shechem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BETRAYED AGAIN: US Reportedly Gave Iran Names Of Mossad Agents Involved In Haniyeh Assassination

Biden Reportedly Furious At Obama And Other Top Democrats Who Pushed Him Out of 2024 Race

UMAN: New Ukrainian E-Visa Rule Could Throw Rosh Hashana Plans Into Chaos For Tens Of Thousands

PLAYING GAMES: Harris Campaign Caught Altering Real Headlines To Feign Positive Coverage

ABJECT FAILURE: Just 12 Out Of 90 Charedim Summoned To IDF Induction Centers Showed Up Today

Saudi Crown Prince Worries He’ll Be Assassinated Over Efforts To Normalize Relations With Israel

UNUSUAL VIDEO: Chareidi Rabbanim With Arabic Subtitles: “Don’t Visit Har HaBayis”

Roadside Bomb Injures 4 IDF Soldiers During Counter-Terrorism Operation In West Bank

TEHILLIM NEEDED: Elderly Man Critical Following Head-On-Collision In Monticello

MASSIVE Cyber Attack Targets Iran’s Banking System; Reportedly Largest Attack Ever

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network