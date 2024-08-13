Israeli Seriously Wounded By Terrorist Released In Nov. Hostage Deal

An Israeli in his 60s who entered the Palestinian city of Qalqilya to fix his car on Monday evening was shot and seriously wounded by a terrorist.

The gunfire also wounded two Palestinians who were near the Israeli man. All three were evacuated to a Palestinian hospital. After the Israeli was treated and stabilized, he was evacuated with the coordination of the IDF to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. His condition is serious but stable.

IDF forces shot and killed the terrorist as he attempted to escape the scene.

The terrorist was Tariq Daoud, an 18-year-old Hamas terrorist who was released as part of the ceasefire/hostage deal in November. He was arrested and imprisoned in 2022 for planning a stabbing attack, training with weapons as part of Hamas military training, and throwing stones that hit an IDF soldier in the face.

After being released in November, he immediately returned to terror activities and carried out several shooting attacks in recent months.

The IDF spokesperson said: “During the attack, a terrorist shot at an Israeli citizen who was staying in the city, wounding him and two other Palestinians. The wounded Israeli is being treated at a hospital. IDF forces pursued the terrorist and killed him near Qalqilya.

“The IDF emphasizes once again that the entry of Israelis into Area A is dangerous and prohibited by law.”

