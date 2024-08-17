H’YD: Two IDF Reserve Officers Killed In Blast In The Netzarim Corridor

Two IDF officers were killed on Shabbos afternoon by a bomb planted by Hamas terrorists in central Gaza, the IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos in what they called a “unusual incident.”

They were identified as:

Maj. (res.) Yotam Itzchak Peled, H’yd, 34, from Rosh Ha’ayin. He served as the company commander of a logistical support unit in the 8119th Battalion in the Logistics Corps.

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam H’yd, 34

They were killed by a roadside bomb in the Netzarim Corridor as they were leading a convoy to bring supplies to IDF forces in Gaza City.

An initial investigation showed that a squad of Hamas terrorists planted the bomb on the road. After it exploded, killing both soldiers, H’yd, the terrorist emerged from the building they were hiding in and opened fire at the soldiers. The soldiers fired back but the terrorists fled the scene. A manhunt was launched for the terrorists but as of Motzei Shabbos, they have not been caught.

The two soldiers’ deaths brought Israel’s toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and in military operations along the border with the Strip to 334.

