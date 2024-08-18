PARTY OF HATE: 100,000 Anti-Israel Protesters Expected In Chicago As Democratic National Convention Kicks Off

Chicago is set to witness a series of large protests as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) takes place at the McCormick Place Convention Center. Organizers anticipate that nearly 100,000 demonstrators will participate in at least seven planned rallies and marches across the city.

The demonstrations are expected to be a mix of causes from across the political spectrum, including groups advocating for the end of U.S. aid to Israel and backing pro-Palestinian causes, some of which have drawn criticism for their affiliations with Hamas. Some rallies, including a major march toward Grant Park organized by far-left group Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, are scheduled to kick off Sunday ahead of the DNC’s official start on Monday.

The largest protests, expected on Monday and Thursday, are being organized by a coalition of 125 groups, including the U.S. Palestinian Community Network and the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. These groups are coordinating under the banner “March on the DNC 2024,” with Monday’s march alone expected to draw over 30,000 participants.

Hatem Abudayyeh, chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, told The Washington Post that the protests would be critical of the Democratic leadership, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who has replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket for the 2024 election. Abudayyeh criticized both Harris and Biden for their support of Israel, with protesters dubbing Biden “Genocide Joe” for his stance on the conflict.

Three additional protests are expected to take place throughout the week, including one organized by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine. This march is scheduled for Wednesday and will focus on ending U.S. aid to Israel and denouncing Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

The convention runs from Monday through Thursday, but the protests begin on Sunday, recalling memories of the 1968 DNC in Chicago, which was marked by violent clashes between police and anti-war protesters. While no such violence is expected at this point, the scale and fervor of this year’s demonstrations have captured national attention as the convention unfolds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)