Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TROUBLING: Half Of Israelis Aren’t Interested In Having Kosher L’Halacha Marriages


A poll released ahead of Tu B’Av reveals that half of Israeli Jews would opt out of Orthodox wedding ceremonies if given the choice. The survey, conducted by the Smith Research Institute for Hiddush, found that 22% of respondents prefer civil marriage, while 13% favor Conservative or Reform ceremonies.

The poll highlights a significant divide between Charedi and Modern Orthodox respondents, who largely support Orthodox ceremonies, and secular respondents, who overwhelmingly favor alternative options. Women were also less likely to choose Orthodox ceremonies, with only 44% expressing support.

Despite personal preferences, 67% of respondents support legalizing more types of marriage, including civil, Conservative, and Reform weddings. This includes 92% of secular respondents and 31% of religious respondents.

The survey’s findings come as Israeli law only recognizes marriages performed through established religious institutions. Alternative options, such as civil ceremonies abroad or online marriages through Utah County, have gained popularity in recent years.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



3 Responses

  1. It was an agreement when Israel was formed through Ben Gurean that they will be following the Orthodox regarding marriages.

  2. the chief rabbinate’s monopoly on marriage is a legal artifact, not a halakhic requirement. we do not share the christian belief in original sin and the requirement for a “church wedding”.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

PARTY OF HATE: 100,000 Anti-Israel Protesters Expected In Chicago As Democratic National Convention Kicks Off

104-Year-Old Birthday Boy R’ Berysz Aurbach Recounts How His Brother Saved Him During Holocaust

Donald Trump Keynotes Antisemitism-Fighting Gathering At His Bedminster Golf Club [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: 30 Chaveirim Volunteers Recover Woman’s Lost Rings After 5-Hour Search

WATCH THIS: CNN Gets Tired of Hamas’s Lies And Obfuscation

Hamas Rejects Doha Hostage-Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Netanyahu of Sabotaging Talks

MORE GAMES: Harris-Affiliated X Accounts Spread Outright Lies About Trump Rally Size [VIDEO]

Smotrich Defies AG: “I Won’t Punish Chareidim, Daycare Subsidies Are Not Within Your Authority”

Argentinian Police Foil Islamist Plot To Attack Jewish Community

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab Murders Israeli Security Guard With Hammer, Steals His Gun

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network