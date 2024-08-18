Police Believe Blast In Tel Aviv That Killed 1 Was Car Bomb That Detonated Prematurely

A deadly explosion rocked Lod Street in Tel Aviv today as a man driving a truck was killed in a blast, according to police. Officers responded to the scene and are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Magen David Adom medics arrived to find a man in his 50s lying lifeless beside the burning vehicle and were forced to declare him dead at the scene.

Initially, police sources told Hebrew media that the motive behind the explosion was likely criminal rather than terror-related. However, authorities now say they are investigating all possible motives, including terrorism.

Police currently believe the man who died was likely a terrorist who had an explosive device on him and was planning on planting it before it exploded prematurely, killing only him.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)