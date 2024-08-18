Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Police Believe Blast In Tel Aviv That Killed 1 Was Car Bomb That Detonated Prematurely


A deadly explosion rocked Lod Street in Tel Aviv today as a man driving a truck was killed in a blast, according to police. Officers responded to the scene and are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Magen David Adom medics arrived to find a man in his 50s lying lifeless beside the burning vehicle and were forced to declare him dead at the scene.

Initially, police sources told Hebrew media that the motive behind the explosion was likely criminal rather than terror-related. However, authorities now say they are investigating all possible motives, including terrorism.

Police currently believe the man who died was likely a terrorist who had an explosive device on him and was planning on planting it before it exploded prematurely, killing only him.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

PARTY OF HATE: 100,000 Anti-Israel Protesters Expected In Chicago As Democratic National Convention Kicks Off

104-Year-Old Birthday Boy R’ Berysz Aurbach Recounts How His Brother Saved Him During Holocaust

Donald Trump Keynotes Antisemitism-Fighting Gathering At His Bedminster Golf Club [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: 30 Chaveirim Volunteers Recover Woman’s Lost Rings After 5-Hour Search

WATCH THIS: CNN Gets Tired of Hamas’s Lies And Obfuscation

Hamas Rejects Doha Hostage-Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Netanyahu of Sabotaging Talks

MORE GAMES: Harris-Affiliated X Accounts Spread Outright Lies About Trump Rally Size [VIDEO]

Smotrich Defies AG: “I Won’t Punish Chareidim, Daycare Subsidies Are Not Within Your Authority”

Argentinian Police Foil Islamist Plot To Attack Jewish Community

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab Murders Israeli Security Guard With Hammer, Steals His Gun

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network