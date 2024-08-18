WATCH THIS: CNN Gets Tired of Hamas’s Lies And Obfuscation

CNN host Jim Sciutto held an interview on Motzei Shabbos with senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan, who was speaking from Doha.

Sciutto asked Hamdan if Hamas accepts any responsibility for the civilian deaths in Gaza since Hamas military units are based under and around homes, mosques and schools.

In response, Hamdan ranted and raved in a long monologue that CNN is supporting the killing of Palestinians and then cut short the interview.

Sciutto posted the interview on X, writing: “I pressed senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan on whether Hamas accepts any responsibility for the loss of civilian life in Gaza, which residents have told CNN they believe it does. He wouldn’t answer and instead took me on a history lesson of events he didn’t know I witnessed myself.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)