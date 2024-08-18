Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH THIS: CNN Gets Tired of Hamas’s Lies And Obfuscation


CNN host Jim Sciutto held an interview on Motzei Shabbos with senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan, who was speaking from Doha.

Sciutto asked Hamdan if Hamas accepts any responsibility for the civilian deaths in Gaza since Hamas military units are based under and around homes, mosques and schools.

In response, Hamdan ranted and raved in a long monologue that CNN is supporting the killing of Palestinians and then cut short the interview.

Sciutto posted the interview on X, writing: “I pressed senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan on whether Hamas accepts any responsibility for the loss of civilian life in Gaza, which residents have told CNN they believe it does. He wouldn’t answer and instead took me on a history lesson of events he didn’t know I witnessed myself.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



2 Responses

  2. Nu! What did that Gazan say that Sciutto was trying to quote? That’s more interesting than the bumbling declarations made by this Palestinian barbarian.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

PARTY OF HATE: 100,000 Anti-Israel Protesters Expected In Chicago As Democratic National Convention Kicks Off

104-Year-Old Birthday Boy R’ Berysz Aurbach Recounts How His Brother Saved Him During Holocaust

Donald Trump Keynotes Antisemitism-Fighting Gathering At His Bedminster Golf Club [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: 30 Chaveirim Volunteers Recover Woman’s Lost Rings After 5-Hour Search

WATCH THIS: CNN Gets Tired of Hamas’s Lies And Obfuscation

Hamas Rejects Doha Hostage-Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Netanyahu of Sabotaging Talks

MORE GAMES: Harris-Affiliated X Accounts Spread Outright Lies About Trump Rally Size [VIDEO]

Smotrich Defies AG: “I Won’t Punish Chareidim, Daycare Subsidies Are Not Within Your Authority”

Argentinian Police Foil Islamist Plot To Attack Jewish Community

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab Murders Israeli Security Guard With Hammer, Steals His Gun

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network