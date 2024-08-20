Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HY’D: Shin Bet, IDF Rescue Bodies Of Six Hostages From Khan Younis


The bodies of six hostages were rescued from Gaza overnight Monday in a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation, the IDF and Shin Bet announced on Tuesday morning.

The bodies of Avraham Munder, H’yd, Nadav Popplewell, H’yd, Alex Dancyg, H’yd, Chaim Peri, H’yd, Yoram Metzger, H’yd, and Yagev Buchshtav, H’yd, were rescued from a tunnel in Khan Younis.

All of them were abducted alive on October 7th and were murdered in captivity by the Hamas monsters.

The bodies were brought to the National Institue of Forensic Institute in Israel, where they were identified. The families were then notified by IDF representatives.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Kibbutz Nir Oz confirmed that Avraham Munder HY’D, 79, who had been held captive by Hamas, had been killed.

The Gaza-border community reported that Munder endured severe physical and psychological abuse over several months before his death.

Munder, who was employed at a paint factory, is remembered fondly as a warm-hearted individual with a love for singing. Tragically, his son Roy was killed on October 7, and Munder himself was kidnapped along with his wife, Ruti, daughter Keren, and grandson Ohad.

His wife, daughter, and grandson were released in a hostage exchange in November.

Chaim Peri, z’l, 79, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. He was a father of five and grandfather of 13. His wife survived the massacre.

Yagev Buchshtav, z’l, 34, was abducted from Kibbutz Nirim on October 7, along with his wife, Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav, who was released in November.

Nadav Popplewell, z’l, 51, was abducted from Kibbutz Nirim along with his mother Channah Peri, who was released in November. His brother Roi Popplewell, H’yd, 54, was murdered on October 7.

Yoram Metzger, z’l, 80, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 along with his wife Tami, who was released in November. He was a father of three and grandfather of seven.

Alex Dancyg, z’l, 75, a world-renowned historian and Holocaust educator, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. He was born in Warsaw to Holocaust survivors and made aliyah with his parents in 1957. He dedicated his life to Holocaust education, including leading trips to Poland and teaching Yad Vashem guides.

