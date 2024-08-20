Not Just Singers: State-Attorney Recommends Probe Of Likud MK For “Inciting Against Gazans”

In a report from the land of Chelm, State Attorney Amit Isman is at it again – this time recommending the opening of a criminal investigation against Likud MK Keti Shetrit for inciting violence against the “innocent” civilians of Gaza.

As YWN reported on Monday, Isman previously recommended probes against Israeli singers Eyal Golan and Kobi Peretz as well as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for alleged incitement against Gazans.

Kan News reported on Monday evening that Isman recommended a probe against Shetrit based on a statement she made to Channel 14 weeks after the October 7 massacre. Shetrit said at the time: “If you ask me on a personal level, not as a Knesset member – I say to flatten Gaza. I have no sympathy, there’s no difference between the murderers of women and children.”

In Isman’s opinion, Shetrit can be investigated despite her immunity as a Knesset member.

There is a consensus among Israelis of the ridiculousness of the State Attorney’s views on the issue, with social media users quoting numerous well-known figures who expressed similar views about “wiping out Gaza” and many wondering aloud why Isman recommended probes only against right-wing Sephardim when many Ashkenazi and left-wing figures expressed the same sentiments.

Social media user David Oppenheim stated: “The days were after the most brutal massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Everyone’s blood is boiling. Half the residents of Israel are calling for the obliteration of Gaza in one way or another. The host of the most watched news program in Israel, Danny Kushmaro, calls to starve Gaza: ‘Don’t allow in even a teaspoon of water,’ he said.”

“Walla journalist David Wertheim calls to turn Gaza into a slaughterhouse. Channel 12 and Maariv journalist Ben Caspit called for the Gaza Strip to be obliterated. Yaron London called for it to be flattened. Ofira Asayag said the same thing.”

“Like I said – half the country. Millions of Israeli citizens whose eyes were flooded with tears from sights reminiscent of what we thought we left behind in Europe of the last century. Children shivering in an attic as armed Nazis searched for them…one of the most horrific things I remember was a video in which two Hamas-Nazis entered a house in a kibbutz looking for Jews. They hear someone moving and whispering on the second floor. Sounds like a woman. In response, they imitate a child’s soft voice and say in Hebrew: ‘Ima.'”

“What Jews can see such things and not think – at least while seeing it – that the people, the culture, the city that produced such monsters and largely supports them to this day should be obliterated?”

“What Jew can watch the mutilated body of Shani Louk, H’yd, being dragged into a van into Gaza when everyone around her is jubilant with happiness, including children and teens, when we don’t see even one person covering their mouth in shock?”

“The entire country thought the same thing. Half of it wrote it publicly.”

“Isman truly wants to carry out an investigation? He needs to investigate half the country. He wants to show the Hague as if he’s carrying out an investigation? Let him summon Ben Caspit and Danny Kushmaro to the interrogation room.”

Journalist Shai Golden responded to Isman by saying: “If you prosecute every Israeli who thought or said or wrote ‘to obliterate Gaza,’ you’ll have to prosecute nine million Israelis.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)