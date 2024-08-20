Josh Shapiro Denies Antisemitism Played Role In VP Snub, Slams Trump For “Using Jews To Divide Americans”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro denied rumors that his Jewish faith was a factor in being passed over as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate for the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket. The denial came after former President Donald Trump suggested that Harris rejected Shapiro due to concerns that his Jewish identity might alienate Muslim voters in swing states like Michigan, especially amid the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking to reporters at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Shapiro called Trump “the least credible person” to speak on antisemitism, accusing the former president of attempting to exploit the issue to divide Americans. “Trump is trying to use me and trying to use other Jews to divide Americans further,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro was widely considered a potential vice-presidential pick due to his popularity as the governor of a critical swing state. However, Harris ultimately selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Many have speculated that Shapiro’s staunch support of Israel made him a controversial choice for the ticket in light of anti-Israel criticism from radical factions within the Democratic Party.

Despite the speculation, Shapiro asserted that antisemitism “played absolutely no role” in his conversations with Harris. He did, however, acknowledge antisemitism in parts of the country and within his own party, stressing the need to confront it. “We have to stand up and speak out against that,” he added.

As a vocal supporter of Israel, Shapiro has been outspoken in his condemnation of Hamas following the group’s attack on Israel on October 7. He ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in honor of the victims and delivered a speech at a local synagogue. Shapiro has also condemned antisemitic protests in Pennsylvania and has resisted calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, comparing anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses to the Ku Klux Klan.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)