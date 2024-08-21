Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
UK: Oil Tanker Attacked By Houthis In Red Sea


The Greek-flagged Sounion oil tanker was attacked by two small boats and struck by three projectiles on Wednesday as it was traveling in the Red Sea, leaving it “not under command,” the Greek shipping ministry and UK maritime agency United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The attack saw about 15 men on small boats first open fire with small arms some 140 kilometers (90 miles) west of the rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida.

Three projectiles also hit the ship, it added. It wasn’t immediately clear if that meant drones or missiles.

The ship, with about 25 crew members aboard, was damaged and lost all power. There were no injuries among the crew members, two Russians and the rest Filipinos.

The British Ambrey security company reported a separate incident in the same area, saying that “the vessel was engaged by small arms fire from two skiffs in a previous incident 10NM further south.”

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it can take them hours or even days before they acknowledge one of their assaults.

The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sunk two in the campaign which also killed four sailors.

Other missiles and drones have been either intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.

