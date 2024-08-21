Boro Park Shomrim Honors Volunteers And Law Enforcement At Annual Appreciation Event [PHOTOS]

Boro Park Shomrim hosted their annual appreciation event on Monday night, celebrating the selfless efforts of their volunteers who dedicate their time—and often their own resources—to assist those in need. Shomrim plays a critical role in the community, responding to reports of missing persons, addressing suspicious activity, solving crimes, and apprehending suspects every day of the year.

This year’s event saw a strong presence from law enforcement, with NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey, Chief of Patrol John Shell, Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kat Dorothy, Chief Charles McAvoy of Brooklyn South, Lt. Ira Jablonsky, and Community Affairs officers all in attendance. NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor also joined the event, along with numerous community leaders and politicians, underscoring the strong partnership between Shomrim and the city’s police force.

Councilman Kalman Yeger, Chairman Yidel Perlstein of Community Board 12, District Manager Berish Spitzer, Rabbi Abe Rosenberg, Rabbi Joel Friedman, Rabbi Yosef Friedlander, and representatives from various Shomrim branches across New York City were also present to support and celebrate the occasion.

During the ceremony, Shomrim presented a plaque to Chief McAvoy in recognition of his outstanding work in Brooklyn South, commending his professionalism and dedication to safety. Lt. Jablonsky was also honored with an award for his tireless service to the community.

