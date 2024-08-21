Hatzolah of Central Jersey Hosts Brig. Gen. Dror Avda of Israel National Police for Tour and Collaboration Discussions

Hatzolah of Central Jersey welcomed Brigadier General Dror Avda, the Israel National Police & Ministry of Public Security Attaché and Liaison Officer to the United States and Canada, for discussions and an official tour of its headquarters on Thursday. The visit was led by Hatzolah CEO Meilich Esterzohn and Captain Aaron Mueller, with Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy accompanying the tour.

The tour included an in-depth look at Hatzolah’s state-of-the-art dispatch room, ambulance bays, and the advanced technology that supports its life saving operations. With Hatzolah of Central Jersey on track to respond to over 25,000 emergency calls in 2024, Brig. Gen. Avda came away deeply impressed by the scope of Hatzolah’s operations and unwavering dedication to service.

“I am truly amazed by what I have seen here at Hatzolah of Central Jersey,” said Brig. Gen. Avda. “The level of professionalism and the commitment to providing the best possible emergency medical care is extraordinary.”

During the visit, discussions were held regarding potential collaborations between Hatzolah of Central Jersey and Israel National Police, particularly in the areas of mass casualty incident (MCI) training and other emergency preparedness initiatives.

“We were honored to host Brig. Gen. Avda and to share with him the work that Hatzolah is doing in our community,” said Hatzolah CEO Meilech Esterzohn. “His visit opens the door for exciting opportunities to learn from each other and improve how we respond to critical incidents, ensuring that our communities remain as safe as possible.”

Brig. Gen. Avda also took the time to commend Sheriff Mastronardy for his bravery and solidarity following the devastating terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7.

“Sheriff Mastronardy was one of the first U.S. officials to visit Israel following the horrific terrorist attacks of October 7,” Avda noted. “While others hesitated out of fear, Sheriff Mastronardy stood resolute and made the journey to Israel, offering solidarity and support when it was needed most. His courage and dedication did not go unnoticed.”

Additionally, Avda expressed deep appreciation for Hatzolah of Central Jersey’s direct contributions to Israel’s emergency services in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks. Three of Hatzolah’s paramedics were deployed to Israel just days after the incident to assist and complement Israeli emergency teams on the ground.

HCJ Captain Aaron Mueller reflected on the visit, emphasizing the importance of Hatzolah’s international connections. “Our collaboration with Brig. Gen. Avda and other officials underscores how emergency response is a global mission,” said Mueller. “We’re always looking to improve and innovate, and working with international partners helps us learn from the best.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)